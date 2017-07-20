Charles County science teacher accused of sex abuse found not guilty

- A Charles County teacher accused of sexually abusing two of his students was found not guilty, according to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Wells was facing two counts of sex abuse of a minor by exploitation, but was acquitted at his trial that began this week.

Wells has been on paid administrative leave for over a year from his position as a science teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head.

The allegations against Wells were made last year, but his charges only came to light publicly earlier this month after FOX 5 first learned about this case when concerned citizen alerted us to the charges.