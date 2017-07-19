Spirit Airlines flight to Baltimore diverted to Denver for possible disturbance

- A Spirit Airlines flight from heading from Oakland to Baltimore was diverted to Denver on Wednesday, an airport spokesperson said.

Spirit flight 576 took off from Metropolitan Oakland International Airport at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday before making an unscheduled stop at Denver International Airport.

“Spirit 576 did divert to DEN tonight around 8 pm after the pilot reported a possible disturbance,” Heath Montgomery of Denver International Airport said in a statement. “The aircraft landed safely and was met by police and FBI. There were no injuries on board and my understanding is the airline plans to resume the flight.”

The plane departed Denver after 9 p.m. EST and is scheduled to land at BWI Airport at around 3:08 a.m. Thursday., according to FlightAware.