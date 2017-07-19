21-year-old man shot and killed inside house in Silver Spring

- A man who was shot inside of a house in Montgomery County has died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Belvedere Boulevard in Silver Spring.

Witnesses say a person entered the house and shot a 21-year-old man who was inside on the second floor. The suspect fled the area after the shooting. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect is being offered.