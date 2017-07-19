Mercedes driver goes on racially-charged tirade after traffic altercation

- A man involved in a traffic altercation in Virginia was captured on cellphone video going on a racially-charged tirade against another driver involved in the incident.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, a box truck was traveling behind a Mercedes vehicle in the area of Ryan Road and Beaverbam Road in Ashburn.

Authorities said the driver of the box truck honked his horn after the Mercedes was traveling under the posted speed limit leading to the altercation.

Both vehicles pulled over on the side of the roadway where the male driver of the Mercedes gets into the face of the driver of the box truck in an expletive-laden rant.

On the video, the driver of the Mercedes uses several expletives to call the box truck driver a “punk” and an “illegal alien.” He also tells him to go back to Mexico. When the box truck driver says that he isn't from Mexico, the Mercedes driver responds, “What are you? Guatemalan? What are you? Illegal?” He also tells the passenger of the box truck, "Hey Muslim, go the **** home."

In a second video, the Mercedes driver is seen getting up close to the passenger of the box truck recording him with his cellphone as the passenger is on a phone call. The Mercedes driver then gets back into his car and leaves the scene.

As of Wednesday night, no charges have been filed in this incident.