Teens hide out in Waldorf Target for overnight burglary, police say

- Two teenagers hid in a Waldorf Target until all the employees left before smashing glass cases in an attempt to steal merchandise, according to officials.

Police said an alarm was triggered at the Target located on Western Parkway at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers said they spotted a man running into the store when they first arrived. Officers surrounded the building and said they found the teens at the back of the store.

iPads, Play Stations, X-Box Ones, Nintendo 3DS, clothing, food, and bikes were recovered outside where police spotted the first suspect, officials stated.

Police identified the suspects as Delonte Xavier Gary and Austin Gray Davis, both 19 years old. They were charged with burglary, theft, and destruction of property.