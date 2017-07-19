Teens hide out in Waldorf Target for overnight burglary, police say

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 19 2017 01:58PM EDT

Updated: Jul 19 2017 02:55PM EDT

WALDORF, Md. - Two teenagers hid in a Waldorf Target until all the employees left before smashing glass cases in an attempt to steal merchandise, according to officials.

Police said an alarm was triggered at the Target located on Western Parkway at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers said they spotted a man running into the store when they first arrived. Officers surrounded the building and said they found the teens at the back of the store.

iPads, Play Stations, X-Box Ones, Nintendo 3DS, clothing, food, and bikes were recovered outside where police spotted the first suspect, officials stated.

Police identified the suspects as Delonte Xavier Gary and Austin Gray Davis, both 19 years old. They were charged with burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories