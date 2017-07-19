Another heat wave hits DC with the heat index reaching 105 degrees Wednesday

- Another heat wave is striking the District this week, and we haven’t had enough time to recover from the last one yet! High temperatures today are expected to top out near 95 degrees, but it’ll feel anywhere from 99 to 104 degrees when factoring in the humidity. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for the D.C. metro area today, which means the heat may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, especially young children and the elderly.

The heat is just getting started! In fact, today will probably be the coolest day the rest of this week with the hottest temperatures arriving Friday and Saturday. Right now, we are predicting highs at 98 degrees both Friday and Saturday, but it’s certainly possible to crack 100 degrees on either of those days.

We can all deal with warm temperatures, but when humidity is factored into the equation, it really starts to feel unbearable. Humidity will begin to creep back into the forecast these next few days as all of the hot and muggy air from the Gulf of Mexico is funneled in our direction. That’s why it’ll feel like over 100 degrees even though the actual air temperature is a few degrees cooler.

All of this heat and humidity is perfect fuel to fire up some storms! We can’t rule out an isolated storm today, but the best chance for more widespread activity will be this weekend. A stalled frontal boundary will park just to the north of Washington, which will help organize the heat and humidity into thunderstorms. Some of the storms could possibly be strong to severe. It’s a little too early to go into specifics, but just know that the weekend looks unsettled and storm chances exist both Saturday and Sunday.

Relief from this heat won’t arrive until early next week, so be sure to stay safe and cool in the meantime! Always practice heat safety in this type of weather, and don’t leave children and pets in vehicles unattended.