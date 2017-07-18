17-year-old shot, killed in Laurel

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 18 2017 10:32PM EDT

Updated: Jul 19 2017 07:24AM EDT

LAUREL, Md. - Prince George’s County police say a person has died Tuesday night after a shooting in Laurel.

Police responded to the 13000 block of Larchdale Road at around 8:30 p.m. and found a male victim shot in the area. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information in this case. Tips can be left at Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

