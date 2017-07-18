17-year-old shot, killed in Laurel

- Prince George’s County police say a person has died Tuesday night after a shooting in Laurel.

Police responded to the 13000 block of Larchdale Road at around 8:30 p.m. and found a male victim shot in the area. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are on the scene recovering evidence and working to establish the circumstances leading up to shooting. pic.twitter.com/fubBpkiuXj — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 19, 2017

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information in this case. Tips can be left at Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.