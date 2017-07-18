Family of Michael Gray makes heartbreaking plea for help to locate son's killer

- Five months after Michael Gray was murdered at an Arlington house party, his killer is still walking free.

It inspired Gray’s close friend to start a GoFundMe page to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Maybe seeing that reward amount might make someone feel motivated to help, help turn him in,” said Ahmed Baba, who started the page last week.

In just eight days, the page has raised more than $3,000, with a goal of $10,000.

Gray, 23, was killed in February after police say Jason Allen Johnson shot him following an earlier dispute. Court documents obtained by FOX 5 show Johnson came to the party with a woman named Monique Williams and that Gray got into an altercation with Williams.

Johnson, identified in the documents as a “cocaine dealer,” left the party with Williams and Gray stayed at the party. Police say when Gray walked out, Johnson was waiting and had a gun. After the shooting, Williams is accused of driving Johnson from the scene, going to a Baltimore hotel and later to D.C.

So far, Williams has been the only person arrested in the case, and charged with accessory after the fact. She is currently out on bond.

”This remains a top priority for our officers,” said Arlington County Police spokesperson Ashley Savage.

While Johnson has ties to D.C. and Prince George’s County, after five months, police acknowledge that he could be anywhere.

“We continue to work with federal law enforcement partners to identify where he is, but the public plays a key role in this,” Savage said.

Gray’s parents said knowing their son’s killer is still free only makes their pain worse.

“We want justice,” said Gretchen Carreiro, Gray’s mother. “My son can no longer see these beautiful sunny days. And (Johnson) is out there. You know, I’m sure it’s different because he’s on the run, but he’s still alive, he will still be able to see his children and we won’t be able to see our son.”

They held a remembrance for Gray on Saturday where dozens of friends gathered.

“They have all stepped up and been more gracious than we could have even dreamed,” said Russell Carreiro, Gray’s father.

“He’s truly loved by his friends,” Gretchen said. “They have been a blessing to us.”

Jason Allen Johnson is described as a black male, approximately 5'5" tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck.

“If you are with him and happen to know exactly where he is, know that not only will you be able to receive this reward money that we’re raising, you will help a family get must needed closure, a semblance of closure,” Baba said. “And you will help find justice for a remarkable and just brilliant young man who was taken too soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.