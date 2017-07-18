Video released of person of interest in shooting of 10-year-old DC boy

- Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest involved in a shooting that wounded a 10-year-old boy in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Hartford Street at around 10:05 p.m. Monday for the report of a shooting. Once they arrived, officers located David Gross Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s mother told FOX 5 that her son and his friend were walking a dog Monday night when he was shot. She said her son was wounded in the stomach.

The boy was transported to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

In the surveillance video, the person of interest wearing what appears to be a white shirt is seen walking on a sidewalk and a small dirt path up to a staircase at the apartment complex.

Gross’ mother said David will be entering the fifth grade at Imagine Hope Community Charter School in Northeast D.C.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.