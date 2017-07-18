Police: 11 people shot in DC paintball attacks

Related Headlines Illegal DC paintball battles take place on streets

- Police say eleven people were shot with paintballs in random drive-by attacks at several locations in Southeast D.C.

According to police, the incidents started at around 11 a.m. as two suspects in a silver or tan late-model Ford Fusion began firing their paintball guns at random victims. The shooting attacks took place at the following locations:

- 1200 block of Trenton Place, SE

- 3400 block of 13th Street, SE

- Trenton Place and Stanton Road, SE

- 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

- 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

- 17th and T Streets, SE

Police say two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and all eleven victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. We are told one person suffered an eye injury.

“I looked out of the corner of my eye and I saw this gold-colored sedan in the street and I saw a gun, so I yelled gun and I turned to step towards the building – I was going to duck into the building when the shots started hitting me in the back of the neck,” said Marvin Hamrick. “I think the paintballs were frozen. The first one hit, it burned and broke the skin as the next two did, and I really didn’t feel the other four hit me as I was going for the floor in the building.”

A worker at a hot dog stand along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue said when the paintball shooting happened, he thought they were real gunshots and ducked for cover when the paintballs were being fired. The worker said he was hit in the hand.

On Tuesday evening, D.C. police released two photos of the suspects' vehicle, which has unknown Maryland tags, to the public. (View photos above)

Earlier this month, a paintball shooting incident was captured on video as dozens of people were seen shooting at each other on the streets near the Benning Terrace area of Southeast D.C. Some could be seen shooting their weapons from the roofs of the housing complex as well as from vehicles on the roadway.

It is illegal to carry an air rifle, blow gun or any similar type of gun outside in public in the District.

Anyone with information about the paintball incidents is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit tips to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.