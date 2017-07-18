Fairfax County police officer charged with reckless driving after brutal crash caught on dashcam

Fairfax County Police officer charged with reckless driving, brutal crash caught on dashcam

- A Fairfax County police officer faces charges of reckless driving after dramatic dashcam video captured a high-speed crash in Falls Church back in February.

The Fairfax County Police Department announced on Tuesday that Officer Pshko Siteki, a two-year veteran of the department, was placed on paid-administrative leave until his court date on Sept. 13.

Authorities said Siteki was responding to a disorderly conduct call at about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 when he crashed into a minivan.

Video showed the minivan turning left onto Patrick Henry Drive from Leesburg Pike when Siteki's cruiser smashed into the minivan.

Siteki was driving 68 mph in a 40 mph zone without his emergency lights on, according to officials.

The driver of the minivan suffered extensive injuries and is still recovering five months after the crash, police said.

A car’s dashcam captured the brutal crash on film - which can be seen in the video player above.