Fairfax County police officer charged with reckless driving after brutal crash caught on dashcam
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer faces charges of reckless driving after dramatic dashcam video captured a high-speed crash in Falls Church back in February.
The Fairfax County Police Department announced on Tuesday that Officer Pshko Siteki, a two-year veteran of the department, was placed on paid-administrative leave until his court date on Sept. 13.
Authorities said Siteki was responding to a disorderly conduct call at about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 when he crashed into a minivan.
Video showed the minivan turning left onto Patrick Henry Drive from Leesburg Pike when Siteki's cruiser smashed into the minivan.
Siteki was driving 68 mph in a 40 mph zone without his emergency lights on, according to officials.
The driver of the minivan suffered extensive injuries and is still recovering five months after the crash, police said.
A car’s dashcam captured the brutal crash on film - which can be seen in the video player above.