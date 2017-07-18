Alexandria principal arrested for smacking student on butt, police say

- A former principal at an Alexandria middle school has been arrested after authorities said he smacked a female student on the buttocks.

Mount Vernon police said 53-year-old Terrence Eugene Yarborough of Woodbridge was accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl on her buttocks at Carl Sandburg Middle School on April 4.

The student was in the cafeteria with friends when Yarborough asked the girl to pick something up from the floor and she declined, according to police.

After she refused a second time, police said Yarborough smacked the girl on her buttocks.

Authorities said the student left the cafeteria and reported the incident to a teacher. An investigation was launched and Yarborough was removed from the school and placed on administrative leave.

Yarborough was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on July 10. He was released and was scheduled to appear in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Aug. 4.