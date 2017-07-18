Off-duty Loudoun County deputy carjacked, gun stolen

- An off-duty Loudoun County deputy was carjacked and had his gun stolen after giving a man a ride early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the deputy realized his cellphones were missing after he dropped off 24-year-old Zakarea Alzanam at J&J Corner Store near Berryville in Clarke County at about 4:15 a.m.

When the deputy returned to the store to confront Alzanam, the sheriff's office said the suspect stole the deputy’s pistol and carjacked his personal SUV to flee the scene.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call a short time later about a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle which was reportedly stuck after running off the road in the 1300 block of Shepherds Mill Road.

By the time deputies arrived, the car had been freed and was traveling south on Shepherds Mill Road.

The sheriff's office said Alzanam led police on a chase before crashing near the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and Shepherds Mill Road. Alzanam then fled to a wooded area, authorities stated.

A good Samaritan called police at about 8 a.m. and told authorities he was holding Alzanam at gunpoint in the 800 block of Chilly Hollow Road.

Deputies responded and took Alzanam into custody. He faces charges of carjacking, auto theft, firearm theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and eluding arrest. Alzanam was being held without bond.