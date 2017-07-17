Body found in Centreville lake, Fairfax County police say

Fairfax County police say a body was found in a lake in Centreville, Virginia, on Monday, July 17, 2017.

- Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in a lake in Fairfax County late Monday evening.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the body was found in a lake located in the 5800 block of Trinity Parkway in Centreville at about 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the body was that of a man and they were checking missing person's reports in connection with the discovery.

No other details were immediately available from authorities.