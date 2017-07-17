3 students accused of vandalizing Bethesda home during party

Police said three teens were arrested after a Bethesda home on Longwood Drive was vandalized twice in July of 2017.

- Three high school students are facing charges after police say they broke into a vacant rental home in Bethesda and threw a party.

The homeowner allowed FOX 5 inside the home located off of Longwood Drive where there were broken windows, doors tore off the hinges and holes left in walls.

Officials said the teens, who investigators said were students from Walt Whitman High School, vandalized the home twice in July.

“Later that week, about July 5, there was another call at 8 p.m. This time police responded and caught three youths who had just left the residence,” Capt. Paul Starks with the Montgomery County Police Department said. “They were very forthcoming with officers and explained how they entered the home. They were later released to their parents.”

Authorities said two boys and one girl were facing charges of burglary, trespassing, and destruction of property under $1,000 for the second break in.

The principal of Walt Whitman High School sent a letter home to parents acknowledging he’d received a letter from the homeowner of the vandalized house. It read in part:

“It's come to our attention that a Whitman student advertised the party to a number of friends and then videos/photos were sent around on social media. Your child may have seen them or have knowledge of the party. If you are a Whitman parent, we would greatly appreciate any help if your child has heard anything about this party, or even better - videos, pictures or names of people involved. We are devastated that the house was trashed and would deeply appreciate your support.”

The identities of the teens were being withheld because they’re all juveniles.