College Park to consider letting noncitizens vote in local elections

A picture of College Park City Hall in College Park, Maryland.

- College Park is considering a proposal that would allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections.

The move being considered by College Park's mayor and council would require a change to the city's charter amendment.

If approved, College Park would join six other towns in allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.

Supporters of the proposal say that noncitizens should have a vote since they pay property taxes and contribute to the town's economy.

Opponents of the move say voting is a right only U.S. citizens should have.

A town council vote is set Aug. 8.

