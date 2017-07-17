US Capitol Police officer injured after vehicle crashes into cruiser near Library of Congress

- A U.S. Capitol Police officer and a suspect were injured after a vehicle crashed into a patrol cruiser near the Library of Congress on Monday.

Authorities said the man crashed a car into the patrol cruiser and a barrier at Second Street and Independence Avenue SE at about 11:45 a.m.

The officer, who was inside the patrol cruiser at the time of the incident, and the suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Several streets in the area were shut down as crews searched the suspect's car thoroughly. Officials later determined the vehicle was safe.

Authorities said surveillance video of the incident made the act appear to be intentional, but said at this time there was no indication that the crash was related to an act of terrorism.

The driver, whose identity has not been released by officials, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon-vehicle, assaulting a police officer (felony), aggravated reckless driving, and no valid permit.