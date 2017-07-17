Birth control app Natural Cycles works as hormone free contraception

WASHINGTON - Dr. Shilpi Agarwal spoke on Good Day DC about a new app women can use as a method for contraception.

Natural Cycles predicts when women are ovulating based on user-provided information.

Users are asked to provide their birth date, height, weight, the start date of their last period and their body temperature. Women must use a thermometer with two decimal places in order for the application to work properly.

The application with a thermometer costs $79.99 for a year, or $9.99 a month without a thermometer.

Agarwal also talked about the dangers of phthalates in mac and cheese.

MORE: Chemical in macaroni and cheese tied to birth defects, says study.

