Birth control app Natural Cycles works as hormone free contraception

- Dr. Shilpi Agarwal spoke on Good Day DC about a new app women can use as a method for contraception.

Natural Cycles predicts when women are ovulating based on user-provided information.

Users are asked to provide their birth date, height, weight, the start date of their last period and their body temperature. Women must use a thermometer with two decimal places in order for the application to work properly.

The application with a thermometer costs $79.99 for a year, or $9.99 a month without a thermometer.

Agarwal also talked about the dangers of phthalates in mac and cheese.

