DC community urges city to help slow down drivers after 6-year-old boy fatally struck

- Family and friends came together to remember a young D.C. boy whose life was taken far too soon after he was struck and killed by a car on his sixth birthday.

Xavier Luckey was attempting to cross Livingston Road in Southeast D.C. with his mother Wednesday night when a car sped through hitting him.

“Kept driving, did a U-turn and came back, saw that my nephew was not responding and pulled off,” said Luckey’s aunt.

Family members chased after the driver, who would call police himself minutes later. The driver turned himself in to authorities in Prince George's County where he was interviewed by police. No charges has been filed as of Thursday night.

RELATED: 6-year-old boy struck and killed in SE DC on his birthday

Before his tragic death, Luckey had a birthday celebration at a children’s play place with his family and a cookout was then held at the playground across from his mother’s Livingston Road apartment.

On Thursday, many gathered in the spot where the 6-year-old boy’s life ended. His aunt described the 6-year-old kindergarten student who attended Hendley Elementary School as a child who “changes your whole mood. When he walks into a room, he is such a beautiful soul – smart, independent. He is that child you just dream about. He’s perfect.”

But people who live in this neighborhood said this should have never happened. As an ANC commissioner or community advocate addressed the crowd, cars continued to fly by on the street.

Car seen driving at high rate of speed as vigil is held for 6-year-old DC boy fatally struck by car Wed. night https://t.co/3wSvhpnvXs pic.twitter.com/mnXWTb0ynp — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 19, 2017

“We got to set the example you guys,” said one speaker. “We got to start today. This has got to stop today. They are speeding right now. As we are standing on the street, they are going 80 miles per hour.”

“There is a park, a playground – you see this – and a school zone,” said resident Shannon Smith. “We are asking the city to put a speed bump up. Now, it’s a little too late, but we asking you to put a speed bump up, a walkway for our kids to get back and forth across the street.”

Luckey, who loved football and playing on the monkey bars, is now gone and this neighborhood does not want to see this happen to another family.

The Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement: