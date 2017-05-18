Concern over noise, kids play area as new beer garden plans to open on 14th Street Local News Concern over noise, kids play area as new beer garden plans to open on 14th Street Businesses are cashing in on parents who want to get a drink and bring the kids along. But there is some controversy over a new beer garden in the heart of D.C.

Dacha Beer Garden has leased an old car lot on 14th Street nearby S Street in Northwest D.C., a busy foot and vehicle traffic area. Dacha plans to have a capacity of 600 people that will include a kids area for parents.

But some neighbors in the area are not happy about it and they are concerned about the noise that business may bring.

Dacha’s owners said they plan to be good neighbors and will take steps to reduce sound issues. Noise complaints have been a major issue at their current location on 7th Street, but they have been working to fix that.

“We have learned a lot through this experience here and we don’t want to repeat the same mistakes that happened here,” said owner Dmitri Chekaldin. “As far as the sound mitigation goes, we hired a serious sound mediation firm.”

Chekaldin said he got the idea for a children play area from beer gardens in Germany. He said at his 7th Street location, parents are already bringing their kids and this play area will give them something to do.

“It would be nice for them to have something where they can leave their kids, have a beer and not really worry about the kid running away,” said Chekaldin.

D.C. Councilmember Jack Evans has been receiving a lot of calls on this issue and his aide said Evans is still listening to his constituents.