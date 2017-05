- A person has died after crash between a school bus and a car in Temple Hills, authorities say.

Prince George’s County police say the accident happened at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Temple Hill Road and Old Temple Hills Road.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department tweeted that a person inside was killed as a result of the collision. There was no one injured on the bus.

