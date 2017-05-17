Boy, 6, fatally struck by vehicle in Southeast DC

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 17 2017 09:54PM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:32PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A 6-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Southeast D.C Wednesday night.

D.C. police say the child was hit in the 4300 block of Livingston Road at around 8:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A few minutes after the accident, the driver contacted police himself and was being interviewed by investigators. The boy's parents have been talking to police at the scene as well.

D.C. police continue to the investigate the accident.

