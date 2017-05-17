Boy, 6, fatally struck by vehicle in Southeast DC Local News Boy, 6, fatally struck by vehicle in Southeast DC A 6-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Southeast D.C Wednesday night.

D.C. police say the child was hit in the 4300 block of Livingston Road at around 8:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A few minutes after the accident, the driver contacted police himself and was being interviewed by investigators. The boy's parents have been talking to police at the scene as well.

D.C. police continue to the investigate the accident.

Chief Newsham gives update on hit and run investigation in the 5300 blk Livingston Road, Southeast https://t.co/wYBeHkYOJ9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 18, 2017

