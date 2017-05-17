New video released of Arlington sexual assault suspect

- Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a woman inside her Arlington apartment after posing as a maintenance worker.

The incident happened at the Atrium Condominium on Key Boulevard on May 7 at around 9 a.m. According to investigators, the suspect went to the building and began banging on doors claiming he was a maintenance worker. When the victim opened her door, police said the suspect attacked and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area. The victim was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The newly-released surveillance video from police released on Wednesday shows the suspect running from the area in the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, approximately 6-foot tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and carrying a backpack.

Last week, Arlington County police also released video of the suspect at another residential building in the 1900 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect is seen waiting in the entryway before following a resident into the lobby of the building. However, the concierge stopped the suspect to gain further access into the building and the suspect leaves.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call police at 703-228-5050 or Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.