Wawa is coming to DC

Posted:May 17 2017 05:17PM EDT

WASHINGTON - This might be the news you need to make it to Friday. Wawa is officially coming to DC.

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed the beloved convenience store is indeed coming to the District. On June 13, they'll hold a special event for real estate developers and community officials where they will unveil plans for the first Wawa store in Washington.

In a statement to FOX 5 DC, a Wawa spokesperson said the announcement will include a special design, renderings and of course, the location announcement.

Currently, there are Wawa locations in Maryland and Virginia-- but that's as close as it gets for DC. 
 

