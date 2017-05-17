Wawa is coming to DC

- This might be the news you need to make it to Friday. Wawa is officially coming to DC.

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed the beloved convenience store is indeed coming to the District. On June 13, they'll hold a special event for real estate developers and community officials where they will unveil plans for the first Wawa store in Washington.

In a statement to FOX 5 DC, a Wawa spokesperson said the announcement will include a special design, renderings and of course, the location announcement.

Currently, there are Wawa locations in Maryland and Virginia-- but that's as close as it gets for DC.

