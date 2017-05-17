Officials: Driver shot by police after hitting officer with vehicle during traffic stop

By: fox5dc.com staff

May 17 2017

Updated:May 17 2017 05:55PM EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington County police say a driver was shot in a police-involved shooting as officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Interstate 395. Two officers were injured during the incident.

Police say at around 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, the driver struck the officer with their vehicle as an officer approached to make the traffic stop on the S Glebe Road ramp to Interstate 395. This led to officers firing at the car and wounding the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. One officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries while another officer was treated at the scene by medics.

Police are investigating the incident.

