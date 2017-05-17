Woman killed in officer-involved shooting refused to drop gun, DC police say Local News Woman killed in officer-involved shooting refused to drop gun, DC police say DC police have identified an armed woman who was shot and killed by officers outside a southwest Washington recreation center on Tuesday evening. Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that 41-year-old Isabelle Duval of Winchester, Va. refused to put down her semi-automatic pistol after several commands from officers to do so.

Duval was shot by officers just before 6:30 pm outside the Bald Eagle Recreation Center on Joliet Street SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood. Police were called about a crash, but then received another call that the female driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, Chief Newsham says they found Duval with a black semi-automatic handgun, which she was instructed to drop multiple times. Newsham says she raised her arms with the weapon in hand, toward officers, and at that point, two officers fired their weapons at her.

Duval was struck, and she was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The involved officers' body-worn cameras were on, according to Newsham, and police are reviewing footage they captured. Both officers who fired work in the 7th District, and they are both on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

Fox 5 has obtained video of police shooting in SW in which woman from Winchester was killed. 6 bullet holes in door. pic.twitter.com/1wyJTxg6lO — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) May 17, 2017

It's not clear why Duval was in the District, or what led to the accident she was involved in. Newsham said lots of witnesses have come forward and are cooperating with the investigation, so they should be able to determine what happened.

This is the second fatal police-involved shooting to take place in the District this year. Last week, a man was shot and killed about a block away on Irvington Street SW.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

