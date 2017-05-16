Police searching for sexual assault suspect in Chantilly

Photo of a silver Honda Civic the suspect is believed to have been driving. (Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

- Authorities in Loudoun County are investigating a daytime sexual assault that took place Monday afternoon in Chantilly.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was walking on a path in the area of Eastgate View Drive at around 12:23 p.m. She reported that an unknown man approached her and grabbed her backside as she continued onto a bike path at Tall Cedars Parkway and Edgewater Street.

Officials said the victim screamed and turned around to see the suspect smile with a large grin before running off heading south on Edgewater Street. The woman called police after the man left the area.

Detectives have released a composite sketch of the suspect and a picture of a silver Honda Civic he is believed to have been driving.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, standing 6’ tall with a thin build. He is also described as having perfectly aligned yellow teeth with dark gums and a black mole under his eye. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood up to partially block his face. The sweatshirt had a black Nike swoosh symbol. He also had on black shorts and black crew length socks.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect is asked to call Detective E. Wilk of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 703-777-0475.