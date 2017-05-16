Woman killed after police-involved shooting in Southwest DC [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Photo: Lindsay Watts / @LindsayAWatts / Twitter) Local News Woman killed after police-involved shooting in Southwest DC Police said an armed woman was shot and killed by officers Tuesday evening outside of a recreation center in Southwest D.C.

The shooting took place at around 6:30 p.m. outside of the Bald Eagle Recreation Center on Joliet Street in the Bellevue neighborhood.

D.C. police said they received a call about a car crash on Joliet Street as well as another call that the female driver of the vehicle was armed with a gun.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said when officers arrived and made contact with the armed woman, they ended up shooting her.

"I know we did have at least two officers that fired their weapons,” Newsham said. “We will of course take a look and see if the body-worn cameras were activated. There are multiple cameras up there in the area that we will review, and as you saw, there were a number of people out here and they are being very cooperative.”

He would not give any other details about whether the woman had threatened neighbors or officers and investigators are still gathering information.

"It is always an unfortunate incident when anyone is shot,” said D.C. Councilmember Trayon White (D-Ward 8). “But we are concerned about it happening around young people. We are just happy that no young people or children were hurt. This is a community that is heavily populated with a lot of children as you can see in the background in front of a recreation center, so we are happy that the children are safe.”

Last week, a man was shot and killed about a block away on Irvington Street.