Fights break out during protest at Turkish ambassador's residence

- Nine people have been transported to the hospital after a brawl broke out during a protest outside of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington D.C.

D.C. police said the skirmish took place at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The protests come as President Donald Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Tuesday.

Police said two people were arrested. One person was charged with assaulting a police officer while the other was charged with assault.

Traffic was temporarily shut down in both directions at Sheridan Circle between Massachusetts Avenue and 22nd Street.

Massachusetts Avenue NW closed in both directions at Sheridan Circle. Protest and skirmish at Turkish ambassador's residence pic.twitter.com/UnTlzfbVaQ — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) May 16, 2017