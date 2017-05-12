Police: Suspect ordered delivery from restaurants, robbed drivers

- A Maryland man has been arrested for robbing several delivery drivers of their food and cash while armed, police say.

Montgomery County police have charged 24-year-old Babucarr Fatty, of Montgomery Village, with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of first-degree assault, four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and other related charges.

Police say Fatty called pizza and Chinese restaurants to order food to be delivered at various locations in Montgomery Village and Gaithersburg. When the delivery driver reached their destination, Fatty would rob the drivers of their food and money.

The five armed robberies happened between May 5 and May 9, police say.

Fatty was arrested at his home on Thursday and is being held without bond.