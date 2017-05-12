Man who pleaded guilty in DUI crash that killed 5 fails to appear at sentencing; warrant issued

- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who pleaded guilty for a drunk driving crash that killed five people in Oxon Hill three years ago. Authorities are searching for Kenneth Kelley after he failed to appear for his sentencing on Friday.

Kelley pleaded guilty in March to 28 charges, including five counts of negligent manslaughter, for the crash that happened on Oct. 10, 2014 on Livingston Road.

Authorities say Kelley was driving a Mercedes vehicle traveling at least 60 miles per hour, twice above the posted speed limit, when he slammed into back of an Acura vehicle stopped at a red light on Livingston Road. The struck vehicle hit a telephone pole as a result of the collision.

Four people in the Acura – Typhany Wilkerson, 32, Tameika Curtis, 35, Khadiua Ba, 13, and Hassan Boykin, 1 – died in the crash along with 21-year-old Dominique Green, who was a passenger in Kelley’s car.

John Erzen, spokesperson for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, confirmed to FOX 5 that Kelley had been wearing a GPS monitoring device, but it was taken off earlier this week.