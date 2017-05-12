Metro fares rising, service changes coming June 25

- Starting next month, it'll cost more to ride most Metrorail and Metrobus routes, and some changes will be made to service. In a statement issued Friday, WMATA said the changes will take effect on June 25.

Most Metrobus and Metrorail fares will increase between 10 and 25 cents. Some low-ridership bus routes will be discontinued. Trains will arrive slightly less frequently during rush hour, and Metrorail will adjust system hours to provide an additional eight hours of track access weekly to improve safety and service reliability.

The adjustments were approved by the Board of Directors earlier this year, as part of a plan to "rightsize service, close a budget gap and provide needed time for new categories of preventive maintenance to improve safety and reliability."

The transit agency says it will be posting signage in rail stations and bus stops and sending email alerts and text messages as well as posting on social media about the changes over the next few weeks to make sure all customers are informed.

Here's a summary of what is changing:

New Metrorail Hours of Operation (beginning June 25)

Monday - Thursday: 5:00 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Some Metrobus routes will add trips to provide service in key corridors that no longer have late-night or early weekend rail service.



Fare Changes

For Metrorail customers, most fares will increase by 10-25 cents. A new one-day unlimited rail/bus pass will be available for $14.75, while the monthly SelectPass will continue to be the best value option for regular rail customers.

Regular Metrobus fares will rise to $2, a 25 cent increase from $1.75 and still among the lowest bus fare nationally. In response to concerns from riders, Metro will keep its unlimited, seven-day bus pass priced at $17.50 to allow frequent bus riders to avoid the quarter-per-trip increase.

Express bus fares will increase from $4 today to $4.25, and Airport buses (Routes 5A and B30) will increase from $7.00 to $7.50.

MetroAccess fares will continue to be calculated at two times the fastest comparable fixed-route rate, with the maximum charge of $6.50 remaining the same. Daily parking rates will change at all Metro-operated facilities.



Rail Service Changes

During weekday rush periods, rail service will operate as follows:

Trains will depart endpoints every 8 minutes on each line.

At stations served by more than one line, trains will arrive every 3-4 minutes.

Additional Red Line service will run between Grosvenor and Silver Spring, resulting in trains arriving every 4 minutes between those stations.

Service will become more frequent for Blue Line riders, where trains are now scheduled every 12 minutes.

In addition, Yellow Rush+ will be eliminated. All Yellow Line trains will run between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square during weekday rush periods, and between Huntington and Fort Totten at other times.

No changes are being made to off-peak service.



Bus Service Changes

The following routes will have new timetables that reflect schedule changes, added or discontinued trips, or trip time adjustments.

District of Columbia: 30N, 30S, 42, 43, 52, 54, 64, 70, 80, 90, 92, 96, A2, A6, A8, D8, E4, E6, G2, G8, H4, H8, L2, N2, N4, N6, S1, S2, S4, S9, W4, X2

Maryland: 89, B30, C4, C11, C13, C21, C22, C26, F4, F13, H11, H12, H13, J2, J5, K6, P12, P17, P18, P19, Q1, Q4, T2, W13, W14, W19, Y2, Y7, Y8, Z7

Virginia: 1A, 1C, 2A, 2B, 2T, 5A, 7W, 7X, 10A, 10N, 13Y, 15K, 15L, 16B, 16E, 16J, 16P, 16Y, 17A, 17B, 17F, 17M, 18P, 18R, 18S, 23B, 28A, 28X, 38B, REX

For more information about the changes to fares, service and hours of operation that take effect on June 25, visit wmata.com/changes.