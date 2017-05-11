Bowser: No wrongdoing by city officials in school transfers [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Local News Bowser: No wrongdoing by city officials in school transfers D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spent most of her Thursday morning news conference fielding questions about whether former D.C. Public Schools chancellor Kaya Henderson gave special treatment to government officials on school transfers.

This has sparked an investigation by the inspector general and FOX 5 has now learned seven people may have been given preferential treatment, including a deputy mayor and a former elected official.

The names of the people who received the preferential treatment have not been revealed by the inspector general, but one person who is known to be connected is Deputy Mayor for Greater Economic Opportunity Courtney Snowden. She admitted she approached Henderson about a school transfer because of her son's unique needs, which Snowden said is an option that can be pursued by any other parent.

Henderson has claimed she did nothing wrong, but the mayor said that she wants new rules in place for current and future chancellors. Bowser said she has spoken with the inspector general about the investigation.

"I believe that he said that there was a cabinet member involved, government officials involved and private citizens involved, but they weren't the subject of his investigation and he was careful to say that because they weren't the subject of his investigation and suspected of any wrongdoing, that their names would not be released."

A name that did get a lot of attention on Thursday was city administrator Rashad Young. But the mayor's office sent an email that said Young applied to have his children transferred, but not with Henderson's help. Later on Thursday, the inspector general’s office said in statement:

“Tomorrow the Office of the Inspector General will provide Council and the Mayor with an amended report of our investigation into former Chancellor Kaya Henderson’s use of discretionary transfer authority. The amendment corrects a misstatement, but does not impact our investigative conclusions.”

Parents have been calling city officials upset about the inspector general’s report on Henderson’s preferential treatment on the transfers. We asked Mayor Bowser what her message is to those who work under her.

"They should know what my expectations are for members that I appoint and for people who work in the government is that they follow the rules and they act with integrity,” she said.

The inspector general's office said the report will not be released to the public because identifying the parents could identify their children.

FOX 5 has asked the inspector general for an interview, but his office said he will not be speaking on the matter.