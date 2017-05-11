Video shot by passenger shows wrong doors opening on Metro train

- Video shot by a Metro passenger shows the wrong doors opening on a train with passengers aboard. The video was tweeted by a rider Wednesday morning, with the caption, "Wmata dis tew much."

Twitter user @kelseyhami tweeted the video, and in her replies went on to explain that it appeared the driver opened the wrong doors, and then realized no one was getting on or off the train and opened the right ones. She tweeted that the train had already come to a stop when it happened, but the video shows the train was high above the street on a platform, with the door wide open.

According to Metro, they're investigating a wrong-side door operation incident that happened aboard a Red Line train at the Rhode Island Avenue station just before 9 am Wednesday. A Metro spokesperson says the operator of the train was removed from service pending an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

"The operator subsequently admitted that it was the result of human error. There were no injuries to anyone aboard the train. Red Line service was not affected," the statement said.

Metro says the operator did not immediately report the incident, which is required and will be part of the disciplinary process.

"Meeting with reporters today, Metro GM/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld noted that Metro operators open doors nearly a million times each month, but an incident occurring at a rate of one in a million is one too many. He has asked the Chief Safety Officer and Railcar Engineering to look into technology solutions to reduce the risk of this kind of incident," the statement from Metro said.