Same suspect arrested for separate murders in Montgomery, Prince George's County

- A Maryland man has been charged in two separate murders – one in Montgomery County and one in Prince George’s County – that both occurred in less than a week.

Montgomery County police say Furl Williams, 24, of Fort Washington, along with another suspect, Eric Lee, robbed two men and two women at gunpoint in the parking lot in the 12800 block of Kitchen House Way in Germantown after midnight on April 29.

After the robbery, police say the victims fled to a nearby home where they were all shot by Williams. Both suspects fled from the home afterwards.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Amaru Amir Santos Johnson, was killed in the incident. The other three shooting victims were hospitalized and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Four days later, Prince George’s County police say Williams shot and killed 27-year-old Wayne Pope at an Exxon gas station in Suitland shortly after midnight on May 3. Investigators say Pope had made a purchase inside the gas station and when he returned to his car, he was approached by Williams armed with a gun and they both got into a struggle. Williams shot the victim and stole his car.

RELATED: Customer shot, outside Exxon gas station in Suitland

During their investigation, detectives in Montgomery County said they found a vehicle in Germantown that was reported stolen from an April 17th armed carjacking in Prince George’s County. Investigators found property stolen from the Germantown robbery and shooting inside the vehicle and fingerprints lifted from inside the car belonged to Williams.

One day after the gas station shooting in Suitland, Montgomery County police arrested and charged Williams with first-degree murder and home invasion.

On Tuesday, Prince George’s County police charged Williams for the gas station killing.

Police say Lee was also charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the Germantown incident.