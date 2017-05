- A dump truck overturned Wednesday afternoon on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway, forcing lanes to be shut down due to debris and diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.

The crash happened at Interstate 495 at Arena Drive in Landover, Md. The Inner Loop lanes are closed as a result of the fuel spill.

The view from SKYFOX showed the dump truck on its side. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

