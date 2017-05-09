DC police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl last seen in Northeast D.C.

Police said Janae Brittany Johnson was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, at around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. She was reported missing the following day.

She is described as a black female with a dark complexion. She is 5’7” tall and weighs around 190 pounds. Johnson has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.