Cat's leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun in Charles County

- Authorities in Charles County are offering a $1,000 reward to find a suspect who shot a cat with a high-powered pellet gun, causing the pet to have its leg amputated.

Maximus, a 12-pound cat, was found injured in the 5200 block of Colebrook Street in La Plata on May 2 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The cat’s owner, who is a park police officer, initially believed he was struck by a vehicle, but doctors at an emergency animal clinic determined Maximus was shot by a pellet gun.

Maximus’ leg was shattered and had to be amputated. He is still being treated at the clinic.

The sheriff's office said Maximus was taken in by the park police officer when he was kitten after he jumped into the cop’s car while she was on a call. He has been cared for by the officer and her 10-year-old daughter ever since after he was never claimed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Charles County Animal Control Officer Gustafson at 301-609-3431, Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES and the tip to CRIMES (274637) or online at tipsubmit.com.