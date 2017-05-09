Man fatally shot in Southwest DC near Metropolitan Police Academy Local News Man fatally shot in Southwest DC near Metropolitan Police Academy Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in Southwest D.C. nearby the Prince George’s County line.

D.C. police said they received a 911 call for shots fired at around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Irvington Street, just across from the wood line where the Metropolitan Police Academy is located.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the victim unconscious in the middle of the street.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham came to the scene along with his top commanders and said there were a number of people on the street when the shooting began. Newsham said this part of Southwest D.C. has been quiet for some time.

"We have had our challenges from time to time in this area, so it has been very quiet up here in recent months,” said Newsham. “So if you want to say it is unusual for recent months, it is.”

According to D.C. police’s crime mapping website, there has been only one homicide in this area since May 2015.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours working in the area of where the victim was found as several shell casings were seen on the ground.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, there may have been an argument that took place on the street before the shooting.

The Eagle's Crossing Apartments is located near the shooting scene. It is unclear if there are any surveillance cameras in the area.