3 cows on the loose in Loudoun County

- Animal control officials say three cows are on the loose in Loudoun County.

According to Loudoun County Animal Control Chief Mark Stacks, three adult cows and a calf were able to escape from a grazing property on Dry Mill Road in Leesburg Monday afternoon.

Animal control was called to assist Leesburg police at around 1 p.m. Monday, Stacks said. After they responded, they were able to get one cow back onto the property after confining and sedating the animal.

Virginia State Sen. Jennifer Wexton captured video of the cows roaming around in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities are still searching for the remaining three cows, but have not received calls of any sightings on Tuesday.

If anyone has any information about the loose cows, you are asked to call Loudoun County Animal Control at 703-777-0406.