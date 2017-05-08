Police: Women jump out of moving taxi after driver abducts them following fare dispute [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Muzemil Awel (Photo: Prince William County Police Department) Local News Police: Women jump out of moving taxi after driver abducts them following fare dispute A taxi cab driver was arrested after being accused of abducting his passengers following a fare dispute.

The alleged incident happened Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. after the driver, 30-year-old Muzemil Awel, picked up three women in Washington D.C. and drove them to Woodbridge. When they reached their destination in the 13200 block of Nassau Drive, police said there was a verbal dispute after the customers told the driver they could not pay the fare.

According to police, Awel locked the vehicle’s doors and drove to a nearby business on Mapledale Avenue in Woodbridge about a mile away.

During the incident, one of the women was able to get in touch with a family member who called police.

“About ten minutes later after they called the family member, they were able to actually reach up into the front part of the vehicle, unlock the door and eventually jump out of the taxi as it was moving,” said Prince William County Police Officer Nathan Probus. “They actually were able to get out and then they got into the car with the family member. They followed the taxi until we were able to respond.”

One of the victims said she is still shaken by the incident and did not want to speak on camera.

Awel has been charged with three felony counts of abduction. He is being held without bond.