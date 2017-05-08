IT'S A GIRL! Capital Wheel lights up pink to reveal gender of local couple's baby [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Photo: Caitlin Roth / @caitlinrothfox5 / Twitter) Local News IT'S A GIRL! Capital Wheel lights up pink to reveal gender of local couple's baby A local couple learned the gender of the baby thanks to the help of The Capital Wheel at National Harbor.

Dr. Edward Craig Mazique and his wife Brittany were joined by their family and friends at the 180-foot observation wheel Monday evening. Brittany was rooting for a boy while Edward was hoping for a girl.

“I’d like the keep the crown in the household as the only lady so I’m Team Boy,” Brittany said.

“I want to spoil another girl,” Edward told us.

One specific friend was informed of the baby's gender from the doctor in the morning and she put the call in to the employees at National Harbor to let them know what color the wheel should be lit up in.

Just after sunset, the expecting couple found out they would be having a girl after the wheel turned pink during the surprise.

After a teary embrace, Brittany jokingly told her husband, “It’s going to cost you a lot of money!”

“One more girl in the house – I’ll take it,” said Edward. “I love this woman and I’ll take a little girl here.”

After finding out that she will be a mother to a girl, Brittany said, “I have switched teams. I will have a little partner in crime, so as long as he is ready for the lifelong expenses that come with girls.”

After the reveal, Edward and Brittany along with all of their family and friends got to take a ride on The Capital Wheel.

Next up? Picking a name for their little girl.

Congratulations to the happy couple!