15-year-old Northeast DC girl reported missing

- D.C. police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Northeast D.C. last week.

Police say Keyara Edwards was last seen on Friday at around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Jay Street. She was reported missing two days later.

She is described as a black female with a light complexion. She is 5’5” tall, weighs 139 pound and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

Edwards has gone missing before. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing back in March and last year in September.

Anyone with information about Edwards is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.