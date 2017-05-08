15-year-old Northeast DC girl reported missing

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Northeast D.C. last week.
Police say Keyara Edwards was last seen on Friday at around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Jay Street. She was reported missing two days later.
She is described as a black female with a light complexion. She is 5’5” tall, weighs 139 pound and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt and black shoes.
Edwards has gone missing before. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing back in March and last year in September.
Anyone with information about Edwards is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.
Critical Missing: Keyara Edwards, 15, last seen 5/5 in 3500 b/o Jay St, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/m7INmOc4UN— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 8, 2017