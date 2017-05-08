Anti-Semitic graffiti found near Georgetown University Jewish meeting space

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at Georgetown University say anti-Semitic graffiti has been found in a restroom near a campus Jewish meeting space.

In a letter to the campus community on Monday, officials said the graffiti was found Sunday night in a restroom adjacent to the Makom Jewish Gathering Space at the Catholic university. Campus officials did not describe the graffiti.

In the letter Interim Vice President for Mission and Ministry Rev. Howard Gray and Vice President for Student Affairs Todd Olson "strongly condemn this act of hate" and say the university is committed to fostering a community that's "welcoming to people of all faiths and that values diversity, inclusion and respect."

Campus police are investigating the incident, increasing patrols and coordinating with the Metropolitan Police Department.