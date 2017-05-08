Ingmar Guandique is back in El Salvador after charges dropped in Chandra Levy murder

- The man previously convicted of killing D.C. intern Chandra Levy in 2001 has been returned to El Salvador, his home country, after the charges against him were dropped last year. Ingmar Guandique, 35, was transported from the U.S. to El Salvador on Friday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Guandique was convicted of Levy's murder in 2010, but he was later granted a new trial, and charges against him were dismissed when prosecutors decided they couldn't prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Mr. Guandique unlawfully entered the United States, and once here, continued to violate U.S. laws by assaulting innocent victims,” said Matthew Munroe, Acting ERO Washington field office director. “As a result of his actions, he has been removed to his home country of El Salvador.”

An immigration judge issued Guandique a final order of removal on March 3, clearing the way for ICE to remove him to El Salvador. He was detained at Farmville Detention Center in Virginia before his removal.

