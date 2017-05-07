The Week Ahead (May 8-14 2017)

WASHINGTON - From concerts to fitness to fashion. Fox 5's Lauren DeMarco is running down what's going on around the DC region for the week of May 8th.
Special guest Kelsy Dominick of Didomenico Design also joined us in studio.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WASHINGTON - From concerts to fitness to fashion. Fox 5's Lauren DeMarco is running down what's going on around the DC region for the week of May 8th.
Special guest Kelsy Dominick of Didomenico Design also joined us in studio.