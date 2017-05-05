Protest breaks out at American University following noose, bananas incident

(Image: Jason Whitney Biehl / @JasonWBiehl / Twitter)
WASHINGTON - Demonstrators held a protest on the campus of American University Friday following a hate crime incident targeting a historically black sorority and the first black female student body president earlier in the week.

Video posted on social media show the protesters at one point sitting on the ground with their arms raised at the Bender Tunnel, the main underpass adjacent to the parking garage at Bender Arena. The protesters disrupted traffic and prevented vehicles from entering and leaving the area.

On Monday, bananas with string in the shape of nooses were found hanging on trees and lampposts at several locations around campus. The bananas had messages of “Harambe bait” and “AKA,” referring to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

University police are investigating the incident. They have released surveillance video of a person of interest sought in what has been classified as a hate crime. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

