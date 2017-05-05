DC man charged with illegally purchasing AK-47 rifle, threatening to shoot police

- A 38-year-old D.C. man has been arrested for illegally buying an AK-47 assault rifle and indicating possible attacks against law enforcement officers at locations that included a police station.

Clark Calloway is facing charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon and transportation of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Calloway was the target of an FBI investigation who agreed to buy a fully-automatic AK-47 for $250 on April 1. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he also made statements to the supposed weapons dealer “about carrying out violence against law enforcement officers and others in places including a police station in Washington, D.C.”

Court documents say Calloway made two separate payments for the assault rifle and ammunition on April 7 and April 28.

Calloway was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after the delivery of the AK-47 rifle. The weapon had been disabled by law enforcement prior to the delivery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Calloway has previously served in the Marine Corps and has received infantry and explosives training.

Calloway has been ordered held pending a hearing for next Wednesday.