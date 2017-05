- High winds damaged several vehicles at a King George County, Va. naval base Friday morning, but there is no word yet from the National Weather Service yet on whether the damage might have been caused by a tornado.

Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren says around 8:30 am, three vehicles in one of their parking lots were overturned due to the strong winds, and several others were damaged.

No injuries were reported as a result. The National Weather Service is investigating.