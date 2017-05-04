DC principal facing allegation of slapping second grade student [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Andrea Mial Local News DC principal facing allegation of slapping second grade student An elementary school principal for D.C. Public Schools is under investigation and accused of slapping a student.

- An elementary school principal for D.C. Public Schools is under investigation and accused of slapping a student.

The alleged incident happened at Miner Elementary School in Northeast D.C.

Since police were called to the school Tuesday afternoon, teachers said principal Andrea Mial has not returned to the school.

Two days later, students were sent home with a letter informing parents that Mial will be working from home for now in order to avoid creating a distraction while D.C. Public Schools and D.C. police independently investigate the allegation.

According to a teacher at Miner, the allegation stems from a disciplinary meeting between a second grade student and Mial, who allegedly at some point during the meeting slapped the student.

However, according to a police report, Mial told investigators she never touched the student.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. Public Schools for comment, but has not heard back as of Thursday night.

Parents were told in the letter that allegations of this sort are taken very seriously and "immediate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all students and staff at Miner.”

This is Mial’s first year as principal at the D.C. school.